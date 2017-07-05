Russia calls for resolving conflicts in Venezuela by political means

Russian football squad’s coach to continue work until 2018 World CupSport July 05, 19:58
Russian-made S-300 air defense missile systems assume combat duty in IranMilitary & Defense July 05, 19:48
Russian Deputy PM rules out bonuses for national team after 2017 Confederations Cup mishapSport July 05, 18:46
Russia expects to pay $40 mln for 2018 FIFA World Cup broadcast rightsSport July 05, 18:22
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligenceMilitary & Defense July 05, 18:09
Russia's ambassador to US frustrated rather than flattered by his popularity in WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 17:48
Italian artist sheds 2 kg in one day producing Putin’s portraitSociety & Culture July 05, 17:27
Russia to organize alternative tournament in case Paralympic team banned from 2018 GamesSport July 05, 17:21
Moscow’s US envoy doubts Washington will give up on meddling in Russian politicsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 17:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia has always been committed to resolving internal conflicts in Venezuela by political means and opposed to outside interference, Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin said at a reception on the occasion of that country’s Independence Day on Wednesday.
"Russia has always been committed to resolving internal conflicts in Venezuela by political means in keeping with the primacy of law and non-interference from the outside," the diplomat stressed.
Shchetinin also urged all political forces in Venezuela "to put the country’s interests above their personal goals and not gear up for the destruction of statehood."