Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia calls for resolving conflicts in Venezuela by political means

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 05, 20:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry has urged all political forces in Venezuela to put the country’s interests above their personal goals

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Nearly 30 people injured, one killed as protests dispersed in Venezuela

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia has always been committed to resolving internal conflicts in Venezuela by political means and opposed to outside interference, Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin said at a reception on the occasion of that country’s Independence Day on Wednesday.

"Russia has always been committed to resolving internal conflicts in Venezuela by political means in keeping with the primacy of law and non-interference from the outside," the diplomat stressed.

Shchetinin also urged all political forces in Venezuela "to put the country’s interests above their personal goals and not gear up for the destruction of statehood."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-made S-300 air defense missile systems assume combat duty in Iran
2
Russian strategic bombers strike IS terrorists’ facilities with cruise missiles in Syria
3
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
4
Russia starts designing super-heavy carrier rocket
5
Italian artist sheds 2 kg in one day producing Putin’s portrait
6
Press review: Xi Jinping's visit opens new doors and Kiev’s ‘coal’ politics burns Ukraine
7
America’s highly-charged political atmosphere crippling Russian-US ties — ambassador
TOP STORIES
Реклама