Russia calls for resolving conflicts in Venezuela by political means

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia has always been committed to resolving internal conflicts in Venezuela by political means and opposed to outside interference, Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin said at a reception on the occasion of that country’s Independence Day on Wednesday.

"Russia has always been committed to resolving internal conflicts in Venezuela by political means in keeping with the primacy of law and non-interference from the outside," the diplomat stressed.

Shchetinin also urged all political forces in Venezuela "to put the country’s interests above their personal goals and not gear up for the destruction of statehood."