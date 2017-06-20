Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nearly 30 people injured, one killed as protests dispersed in Venezuela

World
June 20, 5:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The head of Chacao municipality, Ramon Muchacho has called on the Prosecutor-General’s Office to investigate the incident, accusing authorities of using arms against peaceful demonstrators

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. At least 27 people were injured as authorities dispersed protests on Monday in Altamira, a neighborhood in Venezuela’s capital Caracas, a local official told reporters.

A 17-year-old protester died of a gunshot wound, the head of Chacao municipality, Ramon Muchacho said. Four other protesters also received gunshot wounds, but their life is not in danger now.

The politician has called on the Prosecutor-General’s Office to investigate the incident, accusing authorities of using arms against peaceful demonstrators.

Venezuela has been hit by large-scale anti-government protests for three months already. Some 70 people, including several law enforcement officials, have been killed and 1,300 others have been injured. According to human rights activists, some 3,200 people have been detained and around 1,300 of them still remain in custody.

The protests, caused by a complex economic situation and the confrontation between the parliament and the government, gained strength after the Supreme Court had decided to expand the president’s powers and limit those of the parliament, while President Nicolas Maduro had come up with an initiative to convene the Constitutional Assembly to change the Constitution.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
2
Tillerson draws up program for dealing with Russia - report
3
US-led coalition carries out strike on Syrian village, 12 killed - report
4
Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
5
Russian rescuers launch search for missing American alpinist at Mount Elbrus
6
Russia set to become leader in military aircraft market in next decade
7
Construction works help archaeologists unearth Stone Age relics in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Реклама