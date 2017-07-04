Putin’s contact with Trump at G20 summit planned as full-fledged meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting forthcoming meetings with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, due to take place on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg on July 7 is supposed to be a full-fledged bilateral meeting rather than a brief on-the-go contact, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It is planned as a fully-fledged, ‘seated’ meeting," he said.

This contact on the sidelines of the G20 summit will be the first personal meeting between the two presidents, who have only spoken over the phone until now.

On Monday, Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters it would be a very important meeting "and everybody has been waiting for it." He reminded that Putin and Trump had held several telephone conversations but it was not enough because relations between Moscow and Washington were at the "zero level." "Besides, this meeting will be particularly important for ensuring global stability," Ushakov added.