Putin may come up with interesting proposals on combating terrorism at G20

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will put forward some interesting proposals on fighting terrorism at the G20 summit, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The discussion (at the G20 summit) is not preplanned to some extent. So, if a remark is required, each leader can raise his or her hand or press the button and speak, if necessary," he said commenting on plans for possible speeches by the Russian president. "Of course, if the fight against terrorism is discussed, it is clear that our country’s top representative will say a few words and, in my opinion, will come up with some quite interesting observations."

Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash earlier said that the fight against terrorism would be discussed at a separate meeting of the G20 leaders during the upcoming summit on July 7-8.

She also noted that Putin is likely to address other sessions as well. According to Lukash, the Russian president "traditionally speaks at all sessions." She added that he will be among the key speakers at some sessions.

Putin's meetings

The Russian president will have more than ten meetings with other leaders at the Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg on July 7-8, Ushakov stated.

"Among the meetings that have already been agreed are meetings with the presidents of France and South Korea, Japanese prime minister, European Commission chief, the president of Turkey," he said, adding that a series of brief meetings with the presidents of Mexico and South Africa, and Australian prime minister are also planned.

Ahead of the summit, leaders of the BRICS (association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations will hold an informal meeting.

In all, according to Ushakov, more than ten contacts have been agreed. "These contacts have already been put on the schedule and we are getting prepared for them. However, more meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit are not ruled out. Typically, there are a lot of such meetings," he noted.

The Kremlin aide reminded the summit will bring together leaders and representatives of the Group of Twenty nations. Apart from that, it will be attended by prime ministers of Spain and Singapore who are invited at each of such summits. This year, prime ministers of the Netherlands, Norway, Vietnam (who is currently chairing the APEC), Senegal, and Guinea (chairing in the African Union) have been invited. The summit will also be attended by leaders of all major international organizations.