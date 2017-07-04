Putin and Xi Jinping discuss international security in Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is satisfied by a significant growth in trade with China and plans to discuss both economic and security issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Opening a meeting with the Chinese leader in the Kremlin on Tuesday, the Russian president said Xi Jinping’s official visit to Russia is "a key event in terms of building bilateral relations this year."

"I’m glad to note that if last year we saw a modest growth in trade, but still it grew - 3.9%, this year it is already significant - 37% in the first four months," Putin said.

"Economic issues have always been in the center of our attention, but we are not only dealing with this, we are taking steps to unite our efforts on the international arena, in security area and fight against modern threats and challenges," the Russian leader said.