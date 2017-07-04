Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian and Chinese media creating new information order, Kremlin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 12:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/.The Russian and Chinese media have been creating a new information world order based on responsibility and honesty, and aimed at improving the audience’s media literacy, First Deputy Head of the Kremlin administration Alexey Gromov said addressing the Third Forum of the Russian and Chinese media dubbed The New Future of Russian-Chinese Cooperation and the Role of Media.

Read also
China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan

Chinese president arrives in Moscow for official visit

"Today, the media in Russia, China and many other countries, particularly in the BRICS Group member states [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - TASS], have gone ahead to create a new information order based on top professional skills, accountability, honesty, respect for the audience and willingness to inform and enlighten the public," Gromov said.

The Kremlin official pointed out that enhancing the audience’s media literacy was one of the main goals of this new order. "At the same time, it is very important to counter attempts to monopolize the media market," he resumed. "In this regard, I think that we have achieved some progress," he went on to say. "As we know, monopoly, particularly in such a sensitive sphere, often leads to stagnation and decline," Gromov emphasized.

The senior official emphasized the importance of the media’s responsible activities in the modern world, when new technologies are often used to produce false information and manipulate public opinion. "The biggest and most credible media outlets under no circumstances should lose objectivity and get entangled in information wars, as well as forget about the high professional standards and ethics of modern journalism," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Chinese leader expresses confidence his visit to Russia will be fruitful
2
Putin and Xi Jinping discuss international security in Kremlin
3
Terror attack organized by Kiev-backed saboteurs prevented in Donetsk
4
Poll indicates 10% of Russians contemplate moving to another country
5
North Korean missile launch poses no threat to Russia— Defense Ministry
6
North Korean missile capable of hitting targets in Alaska, Europe — South Korean military
7
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s West
TOP STORIES
Реклама