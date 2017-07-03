Putin to have informal dinner with Chinese leader

Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 16:24
MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting of permanent members of Russia’s Security Council on Monday and take part in an informal dinner with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping who is paying a visit to Russia on July 3-4, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"In the middle of the day, Putin will hold a meeting with Security Council permanent members. An informal dinner of Putin and Xi Jinping will be held in the Kremlin in the evening as part of the Chinese leader’s official visit," Peskov said.
The Kremlin spokesman added that the Russian president is to hold a number of meetings on Monday.
According to Peskov, July 4 will be completely devoted to full-fledged talks between the Russian and Chinese leaders. "There will be bilateral negotiations, the signing of documents. There will be an unusual format, the two leaders will meet with representatives of the public, business circles and media community of Russia and China who will brief Putin and Xi Jinping on their interaction," the Kremlin spokesman said.