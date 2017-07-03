Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US pressure on China may lead to clash, diplomat says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 03, 8:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that this scenario would become a catastrophe for the region that is important to all

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Expert predicts tensions between China and US will escalate

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. If the US continues pressing China, it may finally lead to a clash, and, thus, this logic should be abandoned, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"With regard to the campaign of China’s demonization that has been developed for many years, it is hard for Americans to abandon this logic of pressure," he said. "The pressure may finally result in a clash."

Ryabkov noted that this scenario would become a catastrophe for the region that is important to all. "We are concerned about what is going on in the situation that has had neither political nor diplomatic solution for a lot of time already," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian helicopter crews hold drills in Tajikistan
2
Putin and Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis ahead of Astana talks
3
Russian senator says US likely to pass bill on anti-Russian sanctions
4
Putin signs amendments to Moscow housing renovation bill
5
Russia developing robot able to imitate any submarine
6
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
7
Sovershenny corvette takes Ka-27 on board at tests
TOP STORIES
Реклама