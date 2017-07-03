US pressure on China may lead to clash, diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. If the US continues pressing China, it may finally lead to a clash, and, thus, this logic should be abandoned, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"With regard to the campaign of China’s demonization that has been developed for many years, it is hard for Americans to abandon this logic of pressure," he said. "The pressure may finally result in a clash."

Ryabkov noted that this scenario would become a catastrophe for the region that is important to all. "We are concerned about what is going on in the situation that has had neither political nor diplomatic solution for a lot of time already," he said.