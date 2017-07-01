Russian president, emir of Qatar discuss crisis in relations between Doha, Arab countries

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have held a telephone conversation discussing the crisis in relations between Doha and some other countries, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Saturday.

"The parties thoroughly discussed the crisis in relations between Qatar and a number of other countries," the statement reads. "Vladimir Putin highlighted the importance of political and diplomatic efforts aimed at overcoming the current disagreements and normalizing this complex situation," the statement adds.

The Kremlin press service added that the two leaders also "exchanged views on pressing issues related to cooperation between Russia and Qatari, focusing on the implementation of a number of promising projects, particularly those in the investment and energy spheres."

"A decision has been made concerning contacts at various levels," the Kremlin press service said adding that the conversation had been initiated by Qatar.

Qatar crisis

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s hostile policies, interference in other Arab countries’ internal affairs and support of terrorism. Mauritania and the Comoro Islands later followed this example, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic representation in Qatar. However, Doha said these actions were unreasonable and rejected all accusations as groundless.

Russia said it would not meddle in the situation. Moscow also expressed hope that the issue would be solved peacefully and would not become an obstacle in the fight against terrorism.

On June 22, four Arab countries, including Bahrain, laid down conditions for restoring diplomatic relations and gave Qatar ten days to fulfill their demands which particularly include reducing ties with Iran, closing the Al-Jazeera TV channel and putting an end to military cooperation with Turkey. Qatar’s government said that the demands were unacceptable as they had nothing to do with the fight against terrorism but aimed to limit the country’s sovereignty.