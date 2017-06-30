Back to Main page
Putin-Erdogan meeting may take place during G20 summit in Hamburg

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 30, 20:12 UTC+3

"This is possible," the Kremlin spokesman told TASS

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may hold a separate meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8, Kremlin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"This is possible," he said, responding to the agency’s request to comment the results of the telephone conversation between the two leaders. The Kremlin’s report on this conversation stated, in particular, that Putin and Erdogan had agreed "on further contacts in the near future."

Read also

Putin and Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis ahead of Astana talks

For its part, the Turkish TV channel also confirmed that the meeting between the two leaders was possible. "A meeting between [Tayyip] Erdogan and [Vladimir] Putin is planned to be held during the G20 summit and will focus on the situation in Syria," the NTV channel informed on Friday, quoting the Turkish president’s administration.

As Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov previously reported, a few separate meetings on the sidelines of the summit had been planned. Among the contacts that are already being prepared he named talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. There will also be short meetings "on the move," between working meetings, Ushakov added.

Besides, it was decided to prepare a meeting between the Russian leader and US President Donald Trump. According to Ushakov, the Kremlin administration will try to include it into Putin’s tight schedule.

Реклама