Russia shares priorities of Germany’s G20 presidency — Putin

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured that Moscow shares the priorities of the German presidency in the G20 and will do its utmost to implement future agreements.

"Germany is preparing to host a big forum - the G20 summit. We share the priorities that have been chosen," the Russian leader said at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

"We will do everything in our power to implement the agreements, which, I am sure, will be reached in the course of this joint work," Putin noted.