Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia shares priorities of Germany’s G20 presidency — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 29, 18:09 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

Top diplomat says Germany willing to open new chapter in relations with Russia

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured that Moscow shares the priorities of the German presidency in the G20 and will do its utmost to implement future agreements.

"Germany is preparing to host a big forum - the G20 summit. We share the priorities that have been chosen," the Russian leader said at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

"We will do everything in our power to implement the agreements, which, I am sure, will be reached in the course of this joint work," Putin noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
2
Moscow warns US of tit-for-tat response to diplomatic property seizure
3
Russian opera star Hvorostovsky cancels Vienna season concerts
4
Putin to receive ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Thursday
5
Russian shipyard may equip exported warships with latest air defense missile/gun system
6
Russia’s missile early warning system helps ward off any threat
7
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warship
TOP STORIES
Реклама