Putin to receive ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Thursday

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a brief meeting with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on Thursday.
"Kissinger is in Moscow on the occasion of his participation in the Primakov Readings (forum), which kicked off today," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "His visit is used for a brief conversation (between Putin and Kissinger)."
Peskov added that the Russian leader will also receive German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel later in the day.