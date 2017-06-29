Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to receive ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Thursday

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 29, 15:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian leader will also receive German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel later in the day

Share
1 pages in this article
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

© EPA/TERJE BENDIKSBY

Read also
Henry Kissinger

Kremlin would only welcome Kissinger’s role in Russia-US discussions

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a brief meeting with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on Thursday.

"Kissinger is in Moscow on the occasion of his participation in the Primakov Readings (forum), which kicked off today," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "His visit is used for a brief conversation (between Putin and Kissinger)."

Peskov added that the Russian leader will also receive German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel later in the day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
All five defendants charged with Nemtsov's murder found guilty
2
Moscow warns US of tit-for-tat response to diplomatic property seizure
3
Russia’s missile early warning system helps ward off any threat
4
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
5
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warship
6
Russian Navy may get new advanced aircraft carrier
7
Preliminary design for fifth-generation non-nuclear submarine completed
TOP STORIES
Реклама