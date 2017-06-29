Putin's aide points to US internal power struggle as undermining White House policy

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The US political standoff has taken such a feverish turn that it is undermining White House foreign policy and relations with Moscow, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"[A year ago], no one could have dreamed that the political standoff in the US that has taken such a feverish turn would have the capacity to undermine the abilities of the new (White House) administration to hammer out a foreign policy course and, in particular, its relations with Russia," he said at the opening ceremony for the Primakov Reading Forum.

"We will, of course, wait until the passions raging within the US die down, but we view this foot-dragging (in relations with Russia) as unacceptable," Ushakov noted.

Russia’s presidential aide stated that "the two major nuclear states has not started" normal work yet. "Not only things that concern Moscow and Washington are at stake, but solving international issues that are important for global security and global stability."

According to Ushakov, a great number of problems will not be solved "if the US continues turning away from Russia and, much less, behaving in an openly provoking anti-Russian manner." "The international community will not benefit from it, for sure," the presidential aide affirmed.

In light of this, Ushakov reiterated Yevgeny Primakov’s words that "it is not necessary to be friends with all countries of the world, but it is possible and necessary to work together.".