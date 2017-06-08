US policies unchanged now matter who is in power — Putin

WASHINGTON, June 8. /TASS/. US policies remain unchanged regardless of who is in power, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an excerpt of Oliver Stone’s documentary, released by the Showtime TV channel on Thursday.

"And there is one curious thing, the Presidents of your country change, but the policy does not change," Putin said.

Stone added that the aim of the four-part documentary, The Putin Interviews, was to convey Putin’s true remarks to the audience. "We let Mr. Putin speak in his own voice, with subtitles," the filmmaker said.

The documentary will be aired in full on June 12-15.