Russian foreign minister to visit Berlin on July 13

KRASNODAR, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has announced that on July 13, he will close the Russian-German Year of Youth Exchanges together with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

"Our bilateral Year of Youth Exchanges has proved to be a success. Together with Sigmar Gabriel, I plan to participate in its closing ceremony in Berlin on July 13," the Russian top diplomat said.

Lavrov pointed out that ties between Russia and Germany had become "more meaningful and practical." "High-level dialogue has been developing," the Russian foreign minister added. "On May 2, talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel took place in Sochi. We will be glad to welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Russia, he already has our invitation," Lavrov added.