Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian foreign minister to visit Berlin on July 13

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 28, 21:41 UTC+3

Sergey Lavrov pointed out that ties between Russia and Germany had become "more meaningful and practical"

Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNODAR, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has announced that on July 13, he will close the Russian-German Year of Youth Exchanges together with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

Read also
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

Top diplomat says Germany willing to open new chapter in relations with Russia

"Our bilateral Year of Youth Exchanges has proved to be a success. Together with Sigmar Gabriel, I plan to participate in its closing ceremony in Berlin on July 13," the Russian top diplomat said.

Lavrov pointed out that ties between Russia and Germany had become "more meaningful and practical." "High-level dialogue has been developing," the Russian foreign minister added. "On May 2, talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel took place in Sochi. We will be glad to welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Russia, he already has our invitation," Lavrov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
2
Putin points to growing activities of foreign secret services against Russia
3
Lavrov expects US to refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on Syria
4
Russia’s latest seaborne air defense missile system undergoes sea trials
5
Russian intelligence chief points to NATO’s aggressive approach towards Russia
6
Russian Navy may get new advanced aircraft carrier
7
Top diplomat says Germany willing to open new chapter in relations with Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама