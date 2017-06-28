Moscow states work on Donbass road map hampered by Kiev’s position

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The work on a Donbass road map has been hampered by Kiev’s attempts to review the Minsk Agreements, Director of the Second CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Rudenko said at a special session of the annual OSCE security conference. The text of his address has been published on the ministry’s website on Wednesday.

"The Normandy Quartet’s work on the (road) map has been hampered, first and foremost, by Ukraine’s attempts to review the Minsk Agreements," the Russian diplomat said. "However, despite all difficulties, the work continues," Rudenko pointed out.

"At the Paris and Berlin summits of the Normandy Quartet (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany - TASS) in 2015 and 2016, agreements were reached to synchronize political and military steps. This is the concept that a future road map should be based on, which is expected to clarify the implementation of the Minsk Agreements," Rudenko added. "I would like to emphasize the word ‘clarify’ - it is meant to neither change nor dilute the decisions made in Minsk," he stressed.