Russia's Defense Ministry refutes BBC reports on alleged capture of Russian serviceman

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has refuted the BBC reports on the alleged capture of "Russian serviceman" Viktor Ageev in the Lugansk Region.

"Viktor Ageev has never served in Russia’s Armed Forces under contract. According to the records of the Russian Defense Ministry, Ageev conducted compulsory military service in the Russian Armed Forces, which he left in accordance with the established procedure in May 2016. Information that Viktor Ageev joined the Russian Armed Forces under contract was made up by Ukrainian agitators," the ministry reported.