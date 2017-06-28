Russia's Defense Ministry refutes BBC reports on alleged capture of Russian serviceman

Russia's Defense Ministry refutes BBC reports on alleged capture of Russian servicemanRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 12:50
Pilot model of advanced marine engine to be built in near futureMilitary & Defense June 28, 12:41
Moscow alarmed at US remarks that Damascus may be ‘preparing chemical attack’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 12:37
Poll shows Russians see US and Ukraine as main sources of military threatSociety & Culture June 28, 11:52
Putin says St. Petersburg international naval show helps promote Russian hardwareMilitary & Defense June 28, 11:47
Microsoft antivirus software able to protect equipment against Petya ransomware — companyBusiness & Economy June 28, 11:14
Russian government may establish $1.7 bln digital economy fundBusiness & Economy June 28, 11:07
Media: NSA-linked tools used in new large-scale cyber attackWorld June 28, 9:24
Russian helicopter crews hold drills in TajikistanMilitary & Defense June 28, 8:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has refuted the BBC reports on the alleged capture of "Russian serviceman" Viktor Ageev in the Lugansk Region.
"Viktor Ageev has never served in Russia’s Armed Forces under contract. According to the records of the Russian Defense Ministry, Ageev conducted compulsory military service in the Russian Armed Forces, which he left in accordance with the established procedure in May 2016. Information that Viktor Ageev joined the Russian Armed Forces under contract was made up by Ukrainian agitators," the ministry reported.