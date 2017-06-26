Russia values cooperation with Ethiopia in various fields — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in boosting cooperation with Addis Ababa in various fields, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said opening talks with his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu on Monday.

"We very much value our friendly relations which have more than a century-long history," the Russian top diplomat noted. "We are willing to boost our cooperation in all fields," he added.

Lavrov commended Ethiopia’s "responsible and balanced position in global affairs." "Ethiopia’s independent foreign policy has been ensuring your country’s growing international credibility, as a result, Ethiopia has been elected a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for this and next year," the Russian top diplomat said addressing this Ethiopian counterpart.

"High-level contacts have been continuing and even growing recently," Lavrov added. "I have good memories of visiting Addis Ababa in September 2014. Last year, an Ethiopian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Mekonnen visited Russia, besides, we also received your predecessor last year," the Russian foreign minister said.

"This means that our dialogue has become a tradition, it covers bilateral issues, as well as global and regional ones," Lavrov pointed out. "I expect that today we will continue discussing these issues in order to achieve specific results in the interests of our countries," he said.