Ukrainian society tired of Poroshenko’s policy — expert

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian society has obviously got tired of the policy of the country’s current authorities, a Russian political analyst said on Friday, commenting on the request from Kiev’s regional legislature to the national parliament to regulate the procedure of impeaching the president.

"The Kiev Region Council’s appeal to the Verkhovna Rada actually arranges the procedure for impeaching the Ukrainian president," Alexei Chesnakov, director of the Center for Current Policy, told TASS.

According to Chesnakov, this move will trigger a chain reaction from regional authorities against the central administration.

"It is more evident locally that Ukrainian society has got tired of Poroshenko’s meandering and lies. Ukrainians continue to die in confrontation with Donbass while Poroshenko is using the National Security and Defense Council’s resolutions and alleged pressure from radical nationalists to ultimately usurp power," he said.

On Friday, Kiev Region Council appealed to the Verkhovna Rada (national parliament) asking it to legislatively regulate the procedure of impeaching the president to kick off the process of removing the current leader from his office. The appeal was initiated by the Batkivshchina factions and won support from 57 out of 62 lawmakers.