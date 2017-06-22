Moscow hopes Saudi king’s visit to Russia will take place soon

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow expresses the hope that the visit of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud to Russia will be held any time soon when the date and time convenient for both sides will be agreed on, Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

"They have an invitation, the king’s desire to visit Russia has been confirmed," he said. "As far as I understand, the issue at hand now is the convenient date and time that would be suitable for the Russian leadership and Saudi Arabia’s king."

"We hope this will take place pretty soon," the diplomat added.

Saudi king’s son, the country’s Defense Minister and Crown Prince (since June 21), Mohammed bin Salman, said during his visit to St. Petersburg in June 2015 that the king had accepted the invitation to visit Russia. The Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry have repeatedly stated that the invitation remains in force.