Moscow says work on new UN counter-terrorism office still underway

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian diplomat Vladimir Voronkov appointed the head of the UN Counterterrorism Office will soon give details about its work, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The UN, its Secretariat and Secretary General are currently working to create a new body, which will focus specifically on counterterrorism efforts," the diplomat explained. "The way this office will work is a question of the future."
"Yesterday, it was reported that Russian diplomat Mr. Voronkov who is currently Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna had been appointed UN Under-Secretary-General overseeing the work of the newly-established agency," Zakharova added. "Since Mr.Voronkov now represents Russia and we continue to provide information support for him, I believe we can ask him to meet with reporters in the near future to brief them on his plans for such work."