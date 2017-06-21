Back to Main page
Putin warns loss of patriotism may be first step to global catastrophe

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 21, 21:19 UTC+3

"We should by no means let this happen," the Russian leader says

© Alexey Nikolsky/Presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The loss of patriotism is the first step to a global catastrophe and needs to be prevented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with teachers.

"It is a very dangerous thing, the first step to a global catastrophe," he said.

"We should by no means let this happen," the Russian leader added.

Topics
Foreign policy Russia's domestic policy
Persons
Vladimir Putin
