Putin warns loss of patriotism may be first step to global catastrophe

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The loss of patriotism is the first step to a global catastrophe and needs to be prevented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with teachers.
"It is a very dangerous thing, the first step to a global catastrophe," he said.
"We should by no means let this happen," the Russian leader added.