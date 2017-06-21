Kremlin dismisses reports of error in Syria operation video shown to Oliver Stone

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The reports of an allegedly erroneous video footage shown by Russian President Vladimir Putin to US filmmaker Oliver Stone about Russia’s air task force fighting terrorists in Syria have nothing to do with reality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This assertion is not true," he said, noting that he could confirm the authenticity of the video demonstrated by Putin.

"These are real materials of the Defense Ministry, a part of their report to the president, which the president demonstrated to Oliver Stone," Peskov added.

Conjectures to the contrary "are untrue and inappropriate," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The Russian presidential spokesman declined to answer in detail the question about who possessed the smartphone, from which Putin showed Stone the video footage.

"This was the phone of one of the employees providing for the president’s work," Peskov said.

The Medusa web portal earlier announced that the video footage, which Putin had shown to Stone, allegedly displayed an attack by the US aircraft on Taliban fighters in Afghanistan rather than an operation of the Russian air task force in Syria.

The scene, during which Putin demonstrates this footage to Stone, was included in The Putin Interviews documentary shown by the US TV Channel Showtime in the United States last week.