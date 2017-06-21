Kremlin dismisses reports of error in Syria operation video shown to Oliver Stone

Asia-Pacific countries eye Russia’s advanced fighter jets and amphibious planesMilitary & Defense June 21, 13:28
Terrorist attack at Brussels train station carried out by Moroccan nativeWorld June 21, 13:22
Russia, US and EU racing to grab share of Latin American military equipment marketMilitary & Defense June 21, 13:14
Russia to sign contract with India on S-400 air defense missile system deliveriesMilitary & Defense June 21, 13:02
Press review: Trump-Poroshenko meeting and IS terror flag on the chopping blockPress Review June 21, 13:00
Kremlin dismisses reports of error in Syria operation video shown to Oliver StoneRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 21, 12:42
Kremlin hopes US will take hard look at Ukraine’s civil war in talks on weapons suppliesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 21, 12:35
Kremlin vows response to expanded US sanctions will be based on reciprocityRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 21, 12:31
Finance Ministry satisfied with profitability of Russian EurobondsBusiness & Economy June 21, 11:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The reports of an allegedly erroneous video footage shown by Russian President Vladimir Putin to US filmmaker Oliver Stone about Russia’s air task force fighting terrorists in Syria have nothing to do with reality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"This assertion is not true," he said, noting that he could confirm the authenticity of the video demonstrated by Putin.
"These are real materials of the Defense Ministry, a part of their report to the president, which the president demonstrated to Oliver Stone," Peskov added.
Conjectures to the contrary "are untrue and inappropriate," the Kremlin spokesman said.
The Russian presidential spokesman declined to answer in detail the question about who possessed the smartphone, from which Putin showed Stone the video footage.
"This was the phone of one of the employees providing for the president’s work," Peskov said.
The Medusa web portal earlier announced that the video footage, which Putin had shown to Stone, allegedly displayed an attack by the US aircraft on Taliban fighters in Afghanistan rather than an operation of the Russian air task force in Syria.
The scene, during which Putin demonstrates this footage to Stone, was included in The Putin Interviews documentary shown by the US TV Channel Showtime in the United States last week.