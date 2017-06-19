Back to Main page
Russian diplomat advises US legislators to realize that no one will obey their ‘orders’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 19, 14:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"What is important is that there seems to be no understanding yet among US legislators regarding a very simple thing, that no one does anything under pressure," a diplomat says

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. US lawmakers need to comprehend that no one is going to obey their "orders" under pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday answering a question from a TASS correspondent.

Putin not surprised at US Senate's crusade to tighten sanctions against Russia

"The date of the meeting for the joint commission between Iran and the P5+1 has not been agreed yet," he said. "I believe everyone in the P5+1 group is closely following the progress of the bill's (on new sanctions against Iran - TASS) discussion."

"What is important is that there seems to be no understanding yet among US legislators regarding a very simple thing, just like in the situation with Russia’s diplomatic properties, that no one does anything under pressure," Ryabkov went on to say. "No one is going to comply with orders under pressure, under constraint, even if they come from Capitol Hill in Washington."

According to Ryabkov, this concerns Iran, Russia and any other country.

"Unfortunately, the trend towards an increasingly wide application of US national legislation beyond its borders, their methods and tools to intimidate entrepreneurs and companies around the world, when the US does not want these companies to cooperate legitimately with someone else, this kind of method is being spread more and more widely," he said. "However, by doing so, the Americans are primarily harming themselves."

