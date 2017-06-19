Russian Foreign Ministry suggests OSCE should define 'fake news' term

VIENNA, June 19. /TASS/. A clear definition and methodology of identifying "fake news" should be developed within the OSCE and other international organizations, the spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press and information department, Maksim Buyakevich, said on Monday. He was speaking at the OSCE conference Media Freedom in Volatile Environments.

"I believe that all of us should work hard within the OSCE and at other international organizations in order to realize what we have to deal with and to come up with a common response to these challenges threatening the reputation of mass media," Buyakevich said.

He drew attention to ever more frequent attempts to use the term "fake news" to accuse this or that country of using inauthentic information.

"Nobody has taken the trouble of defining well what is fake news and what makes it different from false information or disinformation," Buyakevich told the conference. "There are no clear criteria and methodology of describing this term yet."

The OSCE conference devoted to the operation of mass media in the context of armed conflicts and also threats of disinformation and propaganda is being held in Vienna on June 19-20. TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman takes part in the event.