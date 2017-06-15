Putin says he never forgets deceit, but avoids making a fuss about it

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the annual question and answer session (Direct Line with Vladimir Putin) that he does not forget deceit but avoids making a fuss about it.

"As for those who deceive or try to deceive, I think that everyone sitting here, everyone has experienced attempts of being cheated. It happens that way, sometimes. (There are those who’ve) tried to deceive me as well, from time to time," he said. "But even if I see it, I try not to make a fuss over it." Putin added that he always weighs the situation before responding to it. "Even if I am confident that there was an attempt to deceive me, I will examine the motives, what the person wanted, why he wanted it, what he aimed to achieve, but I will not forget it," he said.

Putin stressed that among queries sent by SMS and MMS there was a question of whether we should reintroduce death penalty and whether a referendum should be held on this issue. "I understand what the result of the referendum will be, though the question was about whether death penalty should be applied to murderers," he noted.