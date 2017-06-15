Putin stresses leader’s authority should be judged by dedication, not firm handshake

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. A political leader’s power should be judged by his commitment and not by handshake strength, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual televised question and answer session dubbed The Direct Line.

"A leader’s power should not be judged by his handshake strength, but by his approach to his work, the interests of his country and his people, as well as by his commitment while fulfilling his responsibilities," Putin said when asked who of the world leaders had the strongest handshake.