Putin stresses leader’s authority should be judged by dedication, not firm handshake

Putin stresses leader’s authority should be judged by dedication, not firm handshakeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 16:20
Putin says only Russian citizens may decide who will lead countryRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 16:12
Putin confident that 2018 World Cup facilities will develop sportsSport June 15, 15:56
Putin warns opposition against profiting off of country's difficulties to gain PR pointsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 15:47
Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on RussiaWorld June 15, 15:44
Russia very interested in normalizing relations with US, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 15:25
Putin notes Syria operation provided Russian military with invaluable combat experienceMilitary & Defense June 15, 15:19
Russia voices openly its opinion about international events — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 15:17
Putin vows to do his utmost to help young woman battling cancerSociety & Culture June 15, 15:14
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. A political leader’s power should be judged by his commitment and not by handshake strength, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual televised question and answer session dubbed The Direct Line.
"A leader’s power should not be judged by his handshake strength, but by his approach to his work, the interests of his country and his people, as well as by his commitment while fulfilling his responsibilities," Putin said when asked who of the world leaders had the strongest handshake.