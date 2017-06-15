Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 14:52 UTC+3

According to Putin, James Comey is more like a rights activist than a secret service chief

Share
1 pages in this article
James Comey

James Comey

© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Former FBI Director James Comey who secretly recorded his conversation with US President Donald Trump, is no different from Edward Snowden, so Moscow is ready to provide political asylum to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual televised question and answer session dubbed The Direct Line.

Read also
FBI director James Comey

Kremlin comments on Trump’s decision to sack FBI chief

According to Putin, Comey is more like a rights activist than a secret service chief. "If he continues to be persecuted in this connection, we will be ready to provide political asylum to him, he should know about that," the Russian president said.

Putin pointed out that Comey had admitted to have recorded his conversation with Trump, handing it over to the media through a friend. "This sounds strange when a secret service chief records his conversation with the commander-in-chief to hand the record to the media," Putin added.

According to earlier reports, before firing Comey, Trump had asked him to put an end to the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s alleged links to Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
2
Putin notes Syria operation provided Russian military with invaluable combat experience
3
Putin's annual Q&A session
4
Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia
5
Putin stresses leader’s authority should be judged by dedication, not firm handshake
6
US Federal Reserve System raises base interest rate to 1-1.25% — regulator
7
Diplomat points to Damascus gaining ground as setting IS up for total defeat
TOP STORIES
Реклама