Russian birth rate growing faster than Europe’s, Putin says

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Birth rate grows faster in Russia now than in European countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the annual televised question and answer question on Thursday.
"Birth rate here grows at such a rate that European countries don’t have today," Putin said.
Putin said greed should not be a factor, when taking measures to stimulate the birth rate, maternity capital payments and payments for a second child.
"Our measures give results. Of course, they are very costly measures, but when we are talking about our people, our citizens - it is the future of our country. We have to carefully weight everything here. We cannot be frivolous with money, but we cannot be greedy here either," he said.
Since the Great Patriotic War, decreases in the Russian birth rate have been recorded every 25 years, Putin said. He added that in the 1990s, the birth rate fell by 50% reaching only 1.2 mln.
"In the 1990s, we went through very tough events, only 1.2 million people were born," Putin said. "In fact, as far as the birth rate is concerned, the situation was like when the Great Patriotic War was raging… We have been witnessing decreases in the birth rate every 25 years," the Russian president pointed out.