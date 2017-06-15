Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat hopes CNN’s staged clip of ash-covered Aleppo boy will be discredited

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 13:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The father of Omran Daqneesh claims that the White Helmets organization turned up at the blast site before any ambulance team was called for and later used his son’s photo to achieve their own goals

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova hopes that CNN reporters will manage to refute their report on three-year-old Omran Daqneesh who was allegedly injured during the Russian Aerospace Forces’ operation, she said during a briefing answering TASS’ question.

Read also
Omran Daqneesh, a Syrian boy whose photo became symbol of Aleppo’s suffering

Father of Aleppo boy slams White Helmets for profiting off son’s ash-strewn image

"Maybe CNN reporters will address, together or personally, their chief international correspondent, a person who claims to be an expert in international relations, Christiane Amanpour, and suggest that, as long as she came to Moscow, showed the boy’s photo to the Russian Foreign Ministry, told his story and made corresponding conclusions on the current situation in Syria, maybe CNN, especially regarding the current working environment, will find enough strength to make some report that will refute their own story," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova also stressed that Amanpour’s story is the clear evidence of attempts to influence public opinion. "This interview was taken right before the US election, and as long as the CNN channel believes that Russia somehow interfered with this process - with not a single fact or compelling evidence present - they could analyze their own story, their own materials in order to find any evidence of an influence over the public opinion before the election," she said. "A story was taken, a subject was taken that touched everyone’s feelings, because it was about a boy, a small child, who was injured (reporters said he was killed) in Syria. This is an example of a genuine manipulation of the public opinion before the election. The blame was put on Russia, both directly and indirectly, which gave the impression that Russia’s Aerospace Forces’ activity in Syria was anauthorized and led to such victims."

Read also

Russian diplomat accuses White Helmets of supporting terrorism

Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack

Russian military: No flights performed over Aleppo since start of liberation operation

Russian military doctors receive hundreds of patients in Aleppo daily

"Now, thanks to the efforts of responsible reporters who really do their job, the truth emerged," Zakharova concluded.

Earlier, the father of the Syrian boy, Omran, whose photo was spread by western mass media as a "symbol of Aleppo’s sufferings" explained during the Moscow-Geneva-Aleppo video conference that the members of the White Helmets, a pseudo-humanitarian organization, arrived at the scene of the explosion before the ambulance and then used the photo shoot of his son to achieve their own goals. The boy himself was not seriously injured and is in good state now.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin not surprised at US Senate's crusade to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Putin does not want his grandchildren to be brought up as 'blue bloods'
3
Press review: Kiev may give up on Donbass and Slovaks to form 'human shield' against NATO
4
Diplomat points to Damascus gaining ground as setting IS up for total defeat
5
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
6
Putin's annual Q&A session
7
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
TOP STORIES
Реклама