Russian, French diplomats discuss Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and French ambassador Jean-Maurice Ripert have discussed the situation in Ukraine from the standpoint of implementation of the Minsk Accords, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the meeting was requested by the French side.

"The two men reviewed the current situation in Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said. "It was confirmed that the full implementation of the Minsk Accords as the sole means of settlement agreed by the parties to the conflict has no alternative."

"Russia expressed deep concern over the aggravating humanitarian problems in Donbass, which are a consequence of Kiev’s blockade of the region," the Foreign Ministry said.

There was an exchange of opinion on other issues of mutual interest.