Putin, Saudi Arabia’s King discuss Qatar tensions

Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:18
Kremlin sees no danger in expressing civic stance, warns provocations are dangerousRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:15
Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressureMilitary & Defense June 13, 14:00
Lukashenko offers Sberbank to step up activities in Belarusian marketBusiness & Economy June 13, 13:55
Russia plans to launch new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket in 2022Science & Space June 13, 13:50
Northern Fleet’s ecologists to clear 600 tonnes of scrap metalBusiness & Economy June 13, 13:45
Scientists discover new Acari species in South AfricaScience & Space June 13, 13:38
Ancient animals park opens in Russian NorthSociety & Culture June 13, 13:13
Press review: Macron's legislative landslide and Trump's eye on better ties with RussiaPress Review June 13, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud have discussed over the phone the growing tensions around Qatar, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.
The heads of state "exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East region and North Africa, touching upon escalating tensions around Qatar, which unfortunately do not contribute to consolidating joint efforts for the Syrian settlement and fight against terrorist threat," the press service said.
The sides also discussed topical issues of the further development of Russian-Saudi relations in various areas taking into account the recent trip to Moscow of Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. "A joint intention to step up bilateral cooperation was expressed," the Kremlin said, adding that an agreement was reached to continue contacts at different levels.
On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s hostile policies, interference in other Arab countries’ internal affairs and support of terrorism. Mauritania and the Comoro Islands later followed suit, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic representation in Qatar. However, Doha considers these actions unreasonable and rejects all accusations as groundless.