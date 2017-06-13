Back to Main page
Putin, Saudi Arabia’s King discuss Qatar tensions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 13:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides also discussed topical issues of the further development of Russian-Saudi relations in various areas

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud have discussed over the phone the growing tensions around Qatar, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

The heads of state "exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East region and North Africa, touching upon escalating tensions around Qatar, which unfortunately do not contribute to consolidating joint efforts for the Syrian settlement and fight against terrorist threat," the press service said.

The sides also discussed topical issues of the further development of Russian-Saudi relations in various areas taking into account the recent trip to Moscow of Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. "A joint intention to step up bilateral cooperation was expressed," the Kremlin said, adding that an agreement was reached to continue contacts at different levels.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s hostile policies, interference in other Arab countries’ internal affairs and support of terrorism. Mauritania and the Comoro Islands later followed suit, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic representation in Qatar. However, Doha considers these actions unreasonable and rejects all accusations as groundless.

Topics
Foreign policy
