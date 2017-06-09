UN head’s spokesman evades question on Russian candidate to counter-terrorism post

UN, June 9. /TASS/. The official spokesman for the UN secretary general has refused to elaborate on whether Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, was on a short list to head the newly created UN counterterrorism office.

When asked by reporter whether Kislyak’s candidacy was not on the short list of possible candidates, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said he would try "to answer your question without giving you any information."

"I don't want to mislead you one way or another. The announcement will come when the announcement comes. I'm not aware of a short list. I don't know when the announcement will come, but obviously, it should come soon-ish, since the post has now been approved by the General Assembly," Dujarric said.

The issue was raised during the Wednesday’s briefing as well. Then Dujarric replied that he had no idea of the consultations, which are being held behind closed doors.

The Russian Ambassador in Washington did not comment on the rumors.