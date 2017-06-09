US, Russia should think about anti-terrorism efforts, disarmament — Putin

WASHINGTON, June 8. /TASS/. There are many challenges that Russia and the United States should address jointly, including global terrorism and nuclear disarmament, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a fragment of Oliver Stone’s documentary, released by the Showtime TV channel on Thursday.

In a short excerpt, posted on Showtime’s YouTube channel, Putin says that Russia and the United States were allies on many occasions in the past.

"We’ve been supporting the US fight for independence. We were allies during the World War One and World War Two," Putin said. "Right now there are common threats we are both facing, like international terrorism. We’ve got to fight poverty across the world, the environmental deterioration, which is the real threat to all humanity."

"After all, we’ve piled up so many nuclear weapons, that it has become a threat to the whole world as well. And it would be good for us to give it some thought. There are many issues to address," he added.

The four-part documentary, The Putin Interviews, will be aired by the Showtime TV channel in the United States on June 12-15.