Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Saudi diplomats discuss Qatar crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 08, 18:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Al-Rassi have discussed the current tensions between several Arab countries and Qatar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the two diplomats’ meeting.

Read also
Doha, Qatar

Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmire

The parties touched upon "pressing issues concerning the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, focusing on the situation in Syria and the current tensions between several countries of the region and Qatar," the statement reads.

"There has also been a discussion of issues concerning the further development of multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, including the upcoming bilateral contacts on various levels," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s hostile policies, interference in other Arab countries’ internal affairs and support of terrorism. Mauritania and the Comoro Islands later followed this example, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic representation in Qatar.

Russia said it would not meddle in the situation. Moscow also expressed hope that the issue would be solved peacefully and would not become an obstacle in the fight against terrorism.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
2
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
3
Russian diplomat says issues between Baghdad and Kurds should be solved through talks
4
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
5
Philippines will seal weapons deal with Russia by year end, envoy says
6
Russia ready to increase food deliveries to Qatar
7
US hackers attack Kremlin daily, but not grounds to blame American officials — spokesman
TOP STORIES
Реклама