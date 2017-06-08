Russian, Saudi diplomats discuss Qatar crisis

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Al-Rassi have discussed the current tensions between several Arab countries and Qatar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the two diplomats’ meeting.

The parties touched upon "pressing issues concerning the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, focusing on the situation in Syria and the current tensions between several countries of the region and Qatar," the statement reads.

"There has also been a discussion of issues concerning the further development of multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, including the upcoming bilateral contacts on various levels," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s hostile policies, interference in other Arab countries’ internal affairs and support of terrorism. Mauritania and the Comoro Islands later followed this example, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic representation in Qatar.

Russia said it would not meddle in the situation. Moscow also expressed hope that the issue would be solved peacefully and would not become an obstacle in the fight against terrorism.