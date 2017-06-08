Kremlin shows no particular interest in ex-FBI chief’s testimony

ASTANA, June 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no special interest in the upcoming testimony of ex-FBI Chief James Comey in the US Senate as Russia has its own international agenda, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The summit of the heads of state of the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] being held today and tomorrow in Astana is of far greater interest for us," the Kremlin spokesman said, responding to a question about whether the Kremlin would watch the developments in Washington.

James Comey who was dismissed by US President Donald Trump on May 9 will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee where he will be asked questions about the so-called Russian case. The Intelligence Committee posted on its website earlier on Wednesday the full text of the document prepared by Comey for the Senate hearings where he will testify.

In this document he says that US President Trump made no attempts to make the FBI end its investigations into Russia’s alleged interference in the US elections last year and that he warned Trump that he was not "reliable" in the way politicians used that word.

The two-day SCO summit in Astana, which is attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will focus on the organization’s development, the war on terror and the situation in the Middle East and in Afghanistan. The summit’s central event will be the official accession of India and Pakistan to the SCO’s full-fledged members.

Upon his arrival in Astana, the Russian president will also hold a meeting with China’s leader Xi Jinping.