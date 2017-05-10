Back to Main page
Russia's top diplomat surprized by US reporter's question about ex-FBI director

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 10, 19:30 UTC+3

As the US vice president stated earlier, Comey had lost the confidence of the American people

©  EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Sergey Lavrov has noted that firing of FBI director is Washington’s internal affair and Moscow has nothing to do with it. 

Before the beginning of the negotiations between Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, US journalists traditionally started shouting out, trying to ask the top diplomats questions. One of the reporters asked whether today's talks will be overshadowed by the dismissal of the FBI director.

"He's fired?! Are you kidding me?" Lavrov reacted ironically. 

The White House said earlier in the day that Trump had fired FBI Director, James Comey. A statement from Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Comey had been removed from office on the recommendations of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey is not related to the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, the US Vice President Mike Pence has also said.

According to Pence, Comey had lost the confidence of the American people.

"It’s time for a fresh start," Pence added while speaking with reporters in the Congress.

The search for a new FBI director will begin immediately, the White House said.

