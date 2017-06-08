Putin’s approval rating at stellar 81% — poll

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. A total of 81% of Russians approve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s performance, and the president’s credibility rating stands at 48.1%, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center shows.

"Vladimir Putin still outshines other Russian politicians in the credibility rating - for the last two weeks, the president enjoyed a 48.1% rating," the report said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu (16.6%) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (14.9%) are inside the top three in the credibility rating. Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky tops the ‘anti-credibility’ rating, with 24.6% of the respondents saying they would not entrust him with important state matters.

The president’s approval rating has been higher than 80% for over half a year. It stood at an average of 81.1% for the week of May 29 - June 4, the center reported. "A total of 51.0% (the indicator started spiraling down in March) approve of the prime minister’s performance for the same period, while 55.9% praise the government’s activities," the report noted.

Parliamentary parties’ ratings

United Russia’s electoral rating, according to the survey, hovered at levels of 47-49% for a few months. It came in at a 48.4% average for the week of May 29 - June 4.

There were no strong fluctuations in other parliamentary parties’ electoral ratings, sociologists say. According to daily surveys dubbed "Sputnik" conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, last week’s support for the Liberal Democratic Party totaled 12.0%,while support for the Communist Party stood at 9.5%, and A Just Russia chalked up 4.4%.

The nation’s leading polling agency conducts daily surveys, interviewing 600 respondents in at least 80 Russian regions, which is 4,200 respondents per week.