Moscow plans tit-for-tat move if US fails to restore diplomatic immunity of compounds

VLADIVOSTOK, June 8. /TASS/. Russia plans a tit-for-tat response if Washington fails to restore immunity of Russian diplomatic compounds in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

"If Washington fails to restore diplomatic immunity of our property, there will be a tit-for-tat response from Russia in regard to the US facilities," Zakharova said.

"The US embassy in Moscow has been already notified about that."

In late December 2016, the Obama administration introduced a new round of sanctions against some Russian companies, the Federal Security Service and the Main Intelligence Agency of Russia’s General Staff. Besides that, US authorities expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut down two Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland.

Washington attributed these sanctions to cyber attacks against US political institutions, accusing Russia of being involved. However, Moscow fully rejected all allegations.