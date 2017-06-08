Putin offers condolences to Myanmar’s president over military plane crash

Russia advises US to use ‘better discretion’ in planning airstrikes on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 11:45
MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has forwarded a message of condolences to the leader of Myanmar, Htin Kyaw, over the crash of a military plane, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.
"I offer my deepest condolences over the death of the passengers and the crew members of the military plane which crashed into the Andaman Sea," the message reads. "I also convey sympathy and support to the families and friends of the crash victims," Putin added.
On June 7, a Y-8 military aircraft, bound for the city of Yangon from southern Myanmar, crashed into the sea 30 kilometers west of Tavoy. There were 108 people on board, passengers being mostly family members of military personnel.