Kremlin strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Iran

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns terrorist attacks such as the one that happened in Iran on Wednesday, and calls for joint fight against terrorism, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Moscow strongly condemns such terrorist attacks - these are nothing more than terrorist attacks which really deserve the strongest condemnation," he said.
According to Peskov, "the ongoing terrorist attacks emphasize the need to join our efforts in the fight against terrorism, particularly against the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia)," the Kremlin spokesman added.