Russian State Duma sets up group to work on oath of citizenship

Russian scientists conclude bears eat wood as vitamin supplementScience & Space June 06, 20:28
Russia opens visa-free entry to Confederations Cup fans on June 7Sport June 06, 19:56
Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drillsMilitary & Defense June 06, 18:33
Justice Ministry: ECHR ruling in ex-Yukos official's case gives convict right to appealRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 18:30
Russia’s large anti-submarine destroyer wraps up 8-month voyage in distant watersMilitary & Defense June 06, 17:57
European Commission receives Kaspersky Lab’s complaint about MicrosoftBusiness & Economy June 06, 17:44
Moscow hopes US will stop obsessing over anti-Russia hype — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 17:28
If Kiev introduces visas for Russians, Moscow will retaliate — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 17:28
Some 200 Russian football fans banned from 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup matchesSport June 06, 16:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. A working group is being set up at the Russian State Duma lower house of parliament to create the text of an oath of citizenship, a senior legislator told TASS on Tuesday following President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion to introduce an oath for foreigners who apply for Russian citizenship.
The working group "will include representatives from different factions," said Pavel Krasheninnikov, chairman of the Duma committee for state construction and legislation, who will also be in the group.
It will be led by Vladimir Vassilyev, the leader of the United Russia Party faction. "We will be working on an oath (for conferment of Russian citizenship) - laconic, but clear," he said.