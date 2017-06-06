Back to Main page
Russian State Duma sets up group to work on oath of citizenship

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 20:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

President Vladimir Putin has suggested to introduce an oath for foreigners who apply for Russian citizenship

Read also

Rights council chief supports bill to strip terrorists of Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. A working group is being set up at the Russian State Duma lower house of parliament to create the text of an oath of citizenship, a senior legislator told TASS on Tuesday following President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion to introduce an oath for foreigners who apply for Russian citizenship.

The working group "will include representatives from different factions," said Pavel Krasheninnikov, chairman of the Duma committee for state construction and legislation, who will also be in the group.

It will be led by Vladimir Vassilyev, the leader of the United Russia Party faction. "We will be working on an oath (for conferment of Russian citizenship) - laconic, but clear," he said.

