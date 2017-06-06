Back to Main page
Lavrov says EU countries, US obsessed with idea of mastering Balkans

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 15:43 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

"Negotiating processes are underway which particularly involve Serbia, including Kosovo, Macedonia and Montenegro," Lavrov noted

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. The US and some of the EU countries are obsessed with the idea of mastering the Balkans once again, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We have already clarified our position on dragging Montenegro into NATO," he added. "Our wester counterparts, first and foremost the United States and the leading EU countries, are obsessed with the idea of once again mastering the Balkans," Lavrov pointed out. "The EU has some plans in this regard. Negotiating processes are underway which particularly involve Serbia, including Kosovo, Macedonia and Montenegro," he said.

"We have nothing against these countries’ involvement in the European economic integration," the Russian foreign minister went on to say. "This is only natural, for geography envisages common mechanisms, a common space and a common market. But we hope that sometime in the future, this economic space will engulf the remaining part of Eurasia as well," Lavrov noted.

Sergey Lavrov
