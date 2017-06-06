NATO membership imposed on Montenegro in return for Russophobic sentiment — Lavrov

Russia's new corvette to be launched in JuneMilitary & Defense June 06, 14:43
NATO membership imposed on Montenegro in return for Russophobic sentiment — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 14:26
No transparency in MH17 crash investigation, Lavrov saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 14:16
Kremlin mum on possible oil market reaction to Qatar diplomatic crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 13:59
Russia tightens security ahead 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 06, 13:53
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense June 06, 13:29
Kremlin condemns accusations that Russia hacked US election commissionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 13:24
Kremlin focused on Trump’s stance on relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 13:20
Russian Space Forces identify all missile launches in their area of responsibilityMilitary & Defense June 06, 13:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. Montenegro’s accession to NATO is a purely geopolitical project imposed on the country in exchange for Russophobic sentiment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajcak.
"In return for Montenegro’s loyalty to anti-Russian policy, the membership in NATO was also imposed on it," Lavrov told reporters. "This tendency is returning us to the policy of division lines."
"This is a purely geopolitical project that does nothing to enhance the security of NATO. It causes extra spending by the alliance’s member-states, because they will have to incorporate Montenegro’s territory in military and technical terms," he said. "Nor will it improve the security of Montenegro, because nobody has threatened Montenegro or can threaten it."