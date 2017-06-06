NATO membership imposed on Montenegro in return for Russophobic sentiment — Lavrov

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. Montenegro’s accession to NATO is a purely geopolitical project imposed on the country in exchange for Russophobic sentiment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajcak.

"In return for Montenegro’s loyalty to anti-Russian policy, the membership in NATO was also imposed on it," Lavrov told reporters. "This tendency is returning us to the policy of division lines."

"This is a purely geopolitical project that does nothing to enhance the security of NATO. It causes extra spending by the alliance’s member-states, because they will have to incorporate Montenegro’s territory in military and technical terms," he said. "Nor will it improve the security of Montenegro, because nobody has threatened Montenegro or can threaten it."