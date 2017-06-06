Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss situation in Middle East region

Press review: Russia's senate to combat foreign meddling and CBR's motive to allow bitcoinPress Review June 06, 13:00
Politician alarmed at attempts to uproot Russian language from former Soviet statesSociety & Culture June 06, 12:45
Russia says BRICS states need embracing security measures to switch to digital economyBusiness & Economy June 06, 12:31
Gazprom warns Nord and Turkish Streams won’t close gap in EU supply and demandBusiness & Economy June 06, 11:56
Lavrov believes Poland and Lithuania take Russophobic measures against Kaliningrad regionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 11:55
Russian senator spells out reason for commission on preventing domestic meddlingRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 11:39
Gazprom does not rule out situation with Qatar may lead to problems with LNG exportBusiness & Economy June 06, 11:35
FSB searches Church of Scientology’s St. Petersburg office in extremism probe — sourceWorld June 06, 11:25
Joint anti-terror drills ‘Slavic Brotherhood’ kick off in BelarusMilitary & Defense June 06, 11:19
MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Deputy Head of the Center for Policy Research at the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs Benny Dagan have discussed the Middle East issues, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"During the discussion the sides exchanged views on the vital aspects of the Middle East agenda," the ministry said.
On Monday, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya and the Maldives announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s support of terrorism. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless. A number of air companies from the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia said they would suspend flights to Qatar. In turn, Qatar Airways suspended flights to Saudi Arabia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Monday, expressing serious concerns over a new hotspot of tensions emerging in the Arab world.