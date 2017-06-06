Back to Main page
Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss situation in Middle East region

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 12:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, the interim government of Libya and the Maldives announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Deputy Head of the Center for Policy Research at the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs Benny Dagan have discussed the Middle East issues, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the discussion the sides exchanged views on the vital aspects of the Middle East agenda," the ministry said.

On Monday, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya and the Maldives announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s support of terrorism. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless. A number of air companies from the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia said they would suspend flights to Qatar. In turn, Qatar Airways suspended flights to Saudi Arabia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Monday, expressing serious concerns over a new hotspot of tensions emerging in the Arab world.

