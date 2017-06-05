Back to Main page
Qatar to continue participating in OPEC deal — Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 18:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Qatar is interested in keeping its position in the OPEC deal and the agreement is not endangered by severed diplomatic relations between the country and the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Russia’s Permanent Representative with OPEC Vladimir Voronkov told TASS on Monday.

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

"I do not think so. On the contrary, Doha is more likely to seek to maintain its presence at all international forums. This strengthens its positions. They are very active in respect of the oil agreement," the diplomat said.

The Russian Ministry of Agency also told TASS it does not see any threat to the oil limiting agreement, where Russia is a participant. The situation will be discussed at a forthcoming monitoring committee meeting in July, a source in the ministry said.

The UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt announced severance of diplomatic relations with Doha last night because of "terrorism support by the Emirate." Yemen joined these countries later.

Companies
OPEC
