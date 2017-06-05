Back to Main page
Russia, Belarus call for quick settlement of Ukrainian crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 15:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian foreign minister and his Belarusian counterpart have discussed the Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk are for a quick settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, which is possible only through implementing the Minsk accords, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during today’s press conference on the results of negotiations with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

"We’ve discussed the situation in Ukraine, of course, as this is our common neighbor," the top diplomat said. "We want the Ukrainian crisis to be resolved as soon as possible."

"We are confident that this can be done only through political and diplomatic efforts based on the full implementation of the Minsk accords of February 2015," Lavrov stressed.

The Russian foreign minister also thanked Belarus for organizing negotiations on the accords’ implementation by the contact group. "Minsk became a hospitable and comfortable capital for all the negotiations’ participants," he noted. "I am confident that when the global community needs to start negotiations on any key issue, the Belarusian capital will be the best place for it."

Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
