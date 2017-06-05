Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Belarus plan to set up common migration space

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 15:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Lavrov noted that border zones on the Russian-Belarusian border "are not aimed to limit our citizens’ freedom of movement"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk have drawn up a plan on setting up a common migration space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following his talks with Belarusian top diplomat Vladimir Makei.

"We have agreed on a three-year action plan concerning the setup of a common migration space, which will be submitted for approval to the Council of Ministers of the Union State," Lavrov said.

Read also

FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with Belarus

When speaking of the plan to establish border zones on the Russian-Belarusian border, Lavrov stressed that "these zones are not aimed to limit our citizens’ freedom of movement." "They (the border zones) mean only one thing - since there is no real border, then all foreign citizens who need visas to travel to Russia, will have to somehow record their border crossing," the Russian top diplomat explained.

"I am sure that these issues will be solved without any bureaucratic barriers," Lavrov added. "Experts will find a solution," he said.

"There is no doubt that we will solve all these issues, including those related to the border crossing in the international sectors of our airports," the Russian foreign minister pointed out. "At present, there are no additional difficulties for the citizens of our two countries," he noted. "As for foreigners, they have been facing some issues, since they mostly travel by planes, but we (Russia and Belarus) do not have a common visa policy yet, so they have to go throug international border crossing checkpoints," Lavrov concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
2
Russia hopes Qatar affair will not affect struggle against terrorism
3
Putin jokes with NBC reporter saying she 'could be arrested' in US for contacts with him
4
Russia to upgrade Su-35C fighter
5
Putin notes parallels between Kennedy assassination and Russia’s alleged ‘meddling’
6
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jets
7
Russia, Belarus call for quick settlement of Ukrainian crisis
TOP STORIES
Реклама