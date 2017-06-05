Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov: Moscow interested in good relations with all Middle Eastern states

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 13:49 UTC+3

Earlier on Monday, the UAE, Bahrein, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, as well as Libya’s National Transition Council and Maldives announced severance of diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The cutting of diplomatic relations between some Arabic countries and Qatar is the concern of those countries, and Russia does not interfere with those decisions, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Read also
Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

"Those are their concerns, those are bilateral relations," the minister said. "We do not interfere with those decisions. Though we are suspected to back any event in the world, but I assure you this is not so."

"Any contradictions may happen," he continued. "We have never felt happy about the problems, which arise in relations between other countries."

"We are interested in keeping good relations with everybody, especially in the region, where now the most important is to focus all efforts on fighting the threat common to all - the threat of international terrorism," Lavrov said.

Earlier on Monday, the UAE, Bahrein, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, as well as Libya’s National Transition Council and Maldives announced severance of diplomatic relations with Qatar.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy Middle East and North Africa
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
2
Russia hopes Qatar affair will not affect struggle against terrorism
3
Putin jokes with NBC reporter saying she 'could be arrested' in US for contacts with him
4
Russia to upgrade Su-35C fighter
5
Putin notes parallels between Kennedy assassination and Russia’s alleged ‘meddling’
6
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jets
7
Russia, Belarus call for quick settlement of Ukrainian crisis
TOP STORIES
Реклама