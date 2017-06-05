Lavrov: Moscow interested in good relations with all Middle Eastern states

Trump’s magnetism helped him win US election, Kremlin spokesman saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 14:49
MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The cutting of diplomatic relations between some Arabic countries and Qatar is the concern of those countries, and Russia does not interfere with those decisions, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Those are their concerns, those are bilateral relations," the minister said. "We do not interfere with those decisions. Though we are suspected to back any event in the world, but I assure you this is not so."
"Any contradictions may happen," he continued. "We have never felt happy about the problems, which arise in relations between other countries."
"We are interested in keeping good relations with everybody, especially in the region, where now the most important is to focus all efforts on fighting the threat common to all - the threat of international terrorism," Lavrov said.
Earlier on Monday, the UAE, Bahrein, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, as well as Libya’s National Transition Council and Maldives announced severance of diplomatic relations with Qatar.