Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says Kiev making every effort to prevent implementation of Minsk accords

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 17:28 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government is making every effort to prevent the implementation of the Minsk agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the plenary session of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Read also

Moscow blames Kiev for sabotaging Minsk peace deal

"We [Russia] cannot do what the Kiev authorities should do," Putin said. "They are making every effort so that nothing changed for the better."

"Nothing is being done, heavy weapons are not withdrawn from the line of contact," he said.

He added that western media are ignoring this.

"Russia cannot fulfill the Minsk agreements unilaterally," the president said.

"An agreement was reached to start the economic restoration of the unrecognized republics, and what’s going on in reality? The radical forces have blocked all movements of people and goods," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Trump should not be judged for pulling out of Paris climate agreement
2
Putin: Russia protecting Syria from dismemberment rather than shielding Assad
3
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
4
Putin concerned about Russian-US relations hitting record-low since Cold War
5
ISS: 15 years orbiting the Earth
6
Russian deputy PM confirms deal with FIFA on 2017 Confederations cup broadcasting rights
7
Analyst points to reasons behind Russia's decision to return to Baikonur spaceport
TOP STORIES
Реклама