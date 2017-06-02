Putin says Kiev making every effort to prevent implementation of Minsk accords

Putin: Russia protecting Syria from dismemberment rather than shielding AssadRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 17:47
ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government is making every effort to prevent the implementation of the Minsk agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the plenary session of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"We [Russia] cannot do what the Kiev authorities should do," Putin said. "They are making every effort so that nothing changed for the better."
"Nothing is being done, heavy weapons are not withdrawn from the line of contact," he said.
He added that western media are ignoring this.
"Russia cannot fulfill the Minsk agreements unilaterally," the president said.
"An agreement was reached to start the economic restoration of the unrecognized republics, and what’s going on in reality? The radical forces have blocked all movements of people and goods," he added.